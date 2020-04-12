COVID-19 cases by zip code in Mecklenburg County: How your community is affected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Mecklenburg County released new data showing how the coronavirus has impacted certain communities in the Charlotte area over the past two weeks, including a breakdown of new cases reported by zip code.
As of Friday, Dec. 4, Mecklenburg County has 45,068 cases of COVID-19 with 468 deaths linked to the virus. At the state level, North Carolina reported 5,303 new cases Friday, marking the second straight day with over 5,000 new cases. Hospitalizations in North Carolina due to COVID-19 are at a record number with 2,101.
The positivity rate for the past week in Mecklenburg County has risen to 10.9%, which is more than 2% higher than it was from Nov. 1-15.
On Friday, the county released multiple maps showing new COVID-19 cases by zip code in Mecklenburg County, as well as any outbreaks at congregate living facilities.
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Mecklenburg County between Nov. 19 - Dec. 2 by zip code:
28215: 2,959
28269: 2,753
28227: 2,473
28216: 2,465
28213: 2,400
28212: 2,313
28205: 2,252
28273: 1,942
28210: 1,932
28217: 1,859
28214: 1,844
28208: 1,826
28078: 1,788
28277: 1,764
28262: 1,602
28105: 1,476
28226:1,244
28278:1,111
28211: 980
28031: 975
28209: 953
28203: 887
28202: 808
28270: 773
28206: 606
28134: 541
28204: 438
28036: 423
28207: 279
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the county, Mecklenburg County health leaders have said they are concerned the worst is yet to come.
In her coronavirus update for Mecklenburg County commissioners, health director Gibbie Harris detailed how some national projections that use county data are modeling a new peak for infections in late December.
Looking at metrics like positive test rate and per capita cases, Harris thinks the county's current "yellow-zone" standing on North Carolina's county alert system could soon be upgraded, showing Mecklenburg as more of a virus hotspot.