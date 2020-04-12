COVID-19 cases by zip code in Mecklenburg County: How your community is affected

Mecklenburg County health officials have reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks as North Carolina reports record numbers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Mecklenburg County released new data showing how the coronavirus has impacted certain communities in the Charlotte area over the past two weeks, including a breakdown of new cases reported by zip code.

As of Friday, Dec. 4, Mecklenburg County has 45,068 cases of COVID-19 with 468 deaths linked to the virus. At the state level, North Carolina reported 5,303 new cases Friday, marking the second straight day with over 5,000 new cases. Hospitalizations in North Carolina due to COVID-19 are at a record number with 2,101.

The positivity rate for the past week in Mecklenburg County has risen to 10.9%, which is more than 2% higher than it was from Nov. 1-15.

On Friday, the county released multiple maps showing new COVID-19 cases by zip code in Mecklenburg County, as well as any outbreaks at congregate living facilities.

Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Mecklenburg County between Nov. 19 - Dec. 2 by zip code:

28215: 2,959

28269: 2,753

28227: 2,473

28216: 2,465

28213: 2,400

28212: 2,313

28205: 2,252

28273: 1,942

28210: 1,932

28217: 1,859

28214: 1,844

28208: 1,826

28078: 1,788

28277: 1,764

28262: 1,602

28105: 1,476

28226:1,244

28278:1,111

28211: 980

28031: 975

28209: 953

28203: 887

28202: 808

28270: 773

28206: 606

28134: 541

28204: 438

28036: 423

28207: 279

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the county, Mecklenburg County health leaders have said they are concerned the worst is yet to come.

In her coronavirus update for Mecklenburg County commissioners, health director Gibbie Harris detailed how some national projections that use county data are modeling a new peak for infections in late December.

Looking at metrics like positive test rate and per capita cases, Harris thinks the county's current "yellow-zone" standing on North Carolina's county alert system could soon be upgraded, showing Mecklenburg as more of a virus hotspot.