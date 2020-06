RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, and Director of NC Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry are holding a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing from Raleigh.

Cases in North Carolina: 38,1717 lab-confirmed cases with 1,053 deaths. DHHS reported 1,011 new cases Wednesday. That's up from Tuesday's 676 cases. 780 people are currently hospitalized, which is a single-day high. The percent positives for test results was 8%.