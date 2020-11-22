1,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 22; DHEC to begin new reporting method starting Nov. 27

Daily COVID-19 data will be provided with a 24-hour delay that will allow for more robust analysis of data before it's publicly reported, says DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) update of South Carolina COVID-19 for November 22

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 193,787/12,508

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,982/301

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,521,063

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 294

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

8,394 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

12.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

New reporting procedures

As part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information DHEC provides, daily COVID-19 data will be provided with a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27, 2020. This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it's publicly reported. DHEC's epidemiologists and data analysts will have greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners. This also will allow DHEC's data and medical experts more time to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities.

This transition in no way affects the agency's efforts to protect public health and limit disease spread. Case investigators will continue to attempt contact with all positive cases within 24 hours of our notification of their positive result.

Hospital bed occupancy information will continue to be updated daily without a 24-hour delay, as that is information reported by hospitals directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services each day.