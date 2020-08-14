x
UNC-Chapel Hill reports COVID-19 clusters in student housing

A dorm and off-campus residence hall at UNC-Chapel Hill reported coronavirus clusters less than one week since school restarted.
People remove belongings on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The UNC system announced Tuesday that it would be instructing students to return to their permanent address unless granted an exception to remain in university housing due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Less than a week into the fall semester, clusters of COVID-19 cases have been reported at two student housing facilities at UNC-Chapel Hill, the school announced Friday. 

A cluster is defined by the state as five or more cases in close proximity. 

The clusters of cases were reported at Ehringhaus Residence Hall and Granville Towers. Ehringhaus is an on-campus dorm. Granville is a private residence hall off-campus. 

“The individuals in these clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring. We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures,” the school said in a release. 

Classes for the 2020 fall semester at UNC began on Monday, with more than half of classes involving in-person instruction.

The university has informed students about the situation and contract tracing has begun, university officials said.

So far, the UNC has reported more than 1,600 tests have been completed from students.

