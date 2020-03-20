CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

NC Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the state's first case of community spread

Cases in North Carolina: 123

123 Cases in South Caroilna: 91

91 Cases in Mecklenburg County: 32

