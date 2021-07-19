Costco makes change to COVID policy as cases rise

In a reversal, Costco plans to keep offering an hour of shopping two days per week for seniors, people with disabilities and the immunocompromised.

Costco is reversing course on a plan to cut hours specifically for seniors and other groups to shop its warehouse stores as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a problem and multiple states report a rise in cases.

The membership retail chain was planning to remove the hours aimed at seniors, those with disabilities and the immunocompromised. But an update posted Monday on its website said its warehouses will be open from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for those members.

Costco says it will continue to follow face mask regulations that are set up by state and local jurisdictions. In much of the country, mask mandates have been dropped for fully vaccinated people, although there have been few reports of businesses requiring customers to prove it.

Los Angeles County residents are again required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status — a new mandate that health officials hope will reverse the latest spikes in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Several states are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, although not near the levels at the height of the pandemic during the winter. The highly contagious delta variant is causing concern among U.S. health officials.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 56% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 48.6% have been fully vaccinated.