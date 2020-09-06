COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Mecklenburg County

Data is showing that there has also been a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Mecklenburg County, according to data that was just released by the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to health officials, about 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old with more than a third of reported cases being Hispanic.

"The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern," the city said.

Another concern for health officials is the city's percent positives. According to the city over the past week, an average of 9.7% of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19.

This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health, health officials noted.

Data is showing that there has also been a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Despite this downward trend, social distancing remains higher than before the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26.

According to a graph on the Mecklenburg County Health Department website, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city are on the rise. This information comes out as the state is also reporting its all-time high for hospitalizations with 774 patients.

In a news conference on Monday, both Gov. Cooper and Mandy Cohen said they were concerned about the data for North Carolina.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state's coronavirus hospitalizations have increased and the percent positive test results are among the worst in the nation.

In Mecklenburg County, about 1 in 10 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. During the past week, an average of 98 people with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days.

More than half of the cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

