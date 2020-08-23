Students disappointed with the start of semester after increasing number of COVID-19 cases on campus

UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State are moving classes online. Both campuses are seeing multiple COVID-19 clusters associated with Greek life and student housing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students are moving out of two North Carolina universities after just starting classes. UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State are moving classes online.

Both campuses are seeing multiple COVID-19 clusters associated with Greek life and student housing.

It's not the start of the semester students were hoping for.

"I'm really disappointed," Madison Costa, an NCSU freshman.

Members of the Wolfpack are already packing up after starting classes in person at NC State less than two weeks ago.

"I mean I don't really see a point in staying here and having my pay for, I guess, me to just in my room 24/7 when I could just go home and just stay upstairs in my room for free," said Connor Bunch, a freshman NCSU.

Multiple COVID-19 clusters have been reported in residence halls and Greek life.

One of the latest clusters was at the Sigma Nu Fraternity House with more than two dozen cases after the university said members hosted a party at the house on August 13.

Now classes are moving online coming as a disappointment to some students.

"I don't think the coronavirus is spreading in the classrooms. I think it's spreading through all the parties and the dorms and the dining hall," said Costa.

Over at UNC-Chapel Hill, students are also facing the challenges of the semester moving online.

"We see that students are very overwhelmed and very stressed out, and what's the best way for us to help them right now?," said UNC student Tamiya Troy, President of the Black Student Movement.

The Black Student Movement created a mutual aid fund for Black students-- providing assistance in finding alternative housing, moving home, and other challenges.

"It's been honestly very overwhelming but also beautiful to see so many people coming together willing to help," Troy said.

Back in Charlotte, it's a little more than a week till students are supposed to move into the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

"We are in active discussions...to assess all available options to us moving forward," the chancellor said in a statement.