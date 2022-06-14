NCDHHS preparing for COVID vaccines to children under 5

The department has a strategy for equitable distribution of vaccines across all 100 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for under 5-years-old.

"It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 – safe and effective vaccines – could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on day one in all 100 counties," NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said.

A vaccine for ages 6 months to 5 years could be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC as soon as this weekend, and the distribution of vaccines could begin the week of June 20.

While only about 3% of U.S. COVID cases are in the age group ranging from 6 months to 4 years, hospitalization and death rates in that group are higher than those for older children, according to the FDA’s analysis — one reason experts have said protecting this group is important.

"Our youngest residents will have the opportunity to be protected from COVID-19 if the FDA and CDC move forward with authorizing and recommending vaccines," said Dr. Susan Kansagra.

Once approved, all local health departments and more than 300 pediatric offices in North Carolina will receive a vaccine. Shipments from the NCDHHS will be received over the next two weeks.

Additionally, the vaccine will be available in family medicine offices as well as in pharmacies for children 3 years and older.

NCDHHS is prepared to host statewide town halls in both English and Spanish after the potential authorization to educate parents and families about the vaccine and send postcards about the vaccines to families with eligible children.

After filling out an "Intent to Vaccinate" survey, 71.9% of Vaccines for Children (VFC) providers were enrolled in the COVID-19 Vaccine Program, and recruitment is still ongoing. VFC gives providers federal funding to offer no-cost vaccines to low-income families.

