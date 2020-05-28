CVS to open 55 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in North Carolina

The sites are part of CVS' commitment to open 1,000 testing locations by the end of May.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CVS Health is opening 55 new COVID-19 testing sites across North Carolina Friday.

Those who want to be tested must register online at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

What to expect

When you arrive for your appointment, you will stay in your car and self-swab at a drive-thru window under the supervision of a CVS pharmacy employee.

Tests will be sent to a third-party independent lab, and the results will be available in about three days.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The testing sites will continue to provide regular service to customers and patients.

Click here for more information or to sign up for an appointment.

Testing locations

The following CVS pharmacies across North Carolina are opening testing sites: