The child is one of 950 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A child has died of coronavirus in North Carolina, becoming the first pediatric death in the state to die from COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone."

The child lived in the central part of North Carolina and died on June 1 from complications associated with COVID-19 infection, according to state officials. No other information was being released to protect the family's privacy.

As of June 4, more than 950 COVID-19-associated deaths have been reported in North Carolina, with nearly 800 of those being in people over 65 years of age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than one percent of COVID-19-associated deaths reported nationally have been in children 17 and younger.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 33,255 lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina. DHHS reported 1,289 new cases Friday, which is the most new cases reported in a single day and the second day in a row such a record has been broken. Friday's additional case count is 100 more cases than the 1,189 that were reported on Thursday.