Gaston County hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases rise as delta variant spreads

This week Gaston County began to see a rapid acceleration of COVID-19 and hospitalization rates.

GASTONIA, N.C. — After more than a month of low COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, Gaston County is beginning to see an uptick as the delta variant spreads throughout the community.

“The delta variant is much more infectious and transmissible than the original strain,” Gaston County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Tia Robertson said.

According to Gaston County Public Health, The delta variant is now estimated to account for more than four out of every five COVID-19 cases in the United States and is causing severe disease and death in unvaccinated individuals.

Gaston County Public Health also reports that the positive rate has surpassed 5% for the first time since early May and the number of hospitalized Gaston County residents has climbed into the double digits for the first time in two months.

Those hospitalized have been averaging younger, in part to higher vaccination rates among the county's 65-and-older population.

“More than a year after trials began for COVID vaccinations, we have yet to see significant adverse reactions,” Gaston County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Keigher said. “I respect folks’ decisions to not take the vaccine, but I do think there should be more consideration for others. We very well could end up back to where we’re wearing masks again if we don’t put an end to this while we have the chance.”

Gaston County’s Public Health Department allows walk-in vaccinations Monday to Friday, and a full list of COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found at GastonSaves.com

“This is our chance to let people know who have been on the fence about this: Get your vaccine,” Public Health Director Steve Eaton said.

36% of all Gaston County residents are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and for North Carolina as a whole, that number is 46%.

