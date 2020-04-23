GASTONIA, N.C. — Several predominantly African American communities in Gastonia will receive more access to COVID-19 tests next week as concerns remain on the virus' impact on African Americans.
Kintegra Health will convert its mobile dental clinic into a mobile test site that will drive to different parts of the city.
The effort is a partnership between Kintegra, city leaders, and Gaston County's Department of Health and Human Services.
Those who want to get tested must call 704-874-3316 to make an appointment.
The tests are for people with mild COVID-19 symptoms including cough, temperature above 100.4°, and those not feeling well.
Testing will take place between 10 am to 2 pm at the following locations:
- Monday: St. John’s Baptist Church (Bradford Heights) 1282 Bradford Heights Rd
- Tuesday: Kintegra Family Medicine (Highland Health Center) 609 N. Highland St
- Wednesday: Kintegra Family Medicine (Health Dept/Mountain View) 991 W. Hudson Blvd
- Thursday: Bradley Community Center 1200 Modena St
- Friday: Mt. Zion Restoration Church (North Myrtle Area) 2311 Crescent Ln
