GASTONIA, N.C. — Several predominantly African American communities in Gastonia will receive more access to COVID-19 tests next week as concerns remain on the virus' impact on African Americans.

Kintegra Health will convert its mobile dental clinic into a mobile test site that will drive to different parts of the city.

The effort is a partnership between Kintegra, city leaders, and Gaston County's Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who want to get tested must call 704-874-3316 to make an appointment.

The tests are for people with mild COVID-19 symptoms including cough, temperature above 100.4°, and those not feeling well.

Testing will take place between 10 am to 2 pm at the following locations:

Monday: St. John’s Baptist Church (Bradford Heights) 1282 Bradford Heights Rd

Monday: St. John’s Baptist Church (Bradford Heights) 1282 Bradford Heights Rd Tuesday: Kintegra Family Medicine (Highland Health Center) 609 N. Highland St

Tuesday: Kintegra Family Medicine (Highland Health Center) 609 N. Highland St Wednesday: Kintegra Family Medicine (Health Dept/Mountain View) 991 W. Hudson Blvd

Wednesday: Kintegra Family Medicine (Health Dept/Mountain View) 991 W. Hudson Blvd Thursday: Bradley Community Center 1200 Modena St

Thursday: Bradley Community Center 1200 Modena St Friday: Mt. Zion Restoration Church (North Myrtle Area) 2311 Crescent Ln

MORE STORIES ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

North Carolina governor to announce plan for phased reopening: Report

Novant Health to resume non-emergency, time-sensitive surgeries and appointments across facilities

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit