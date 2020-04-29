GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County leaders announced their plan to reopen businesses in the county at 5 p.m. Wednesday, going against Governor Roy Cooper's stay home order.

Even though Cooper extended his order for another two weeks through May 8, Gaston officials openly said they're contradicting him with their reopening order. The county plans to "reopen for business" and is giving business owners the option to reopen as long as they practice social distancing. For example, large venues like sit-down dining and move theaters can operate under strict protocols. Gyms can reopen if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

Commissioner Tracy Philbeck says he has a moral right to stand up for the county against Cooper's stay home order.

"If you own a business in Gaston County, and you can practice social distancing, strict sanitation and proper hygiene,your Gaston County Commission supports your decision and your right to go back to work," Philbeck said Wednesday morning. "We base that off hospital capacity."

RELATED: US virus recoveries near 116,000; GDP fell nearly 5% last quarter

RELATED: Gaston County to reopen businesses: Real-time COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, April 29

RELATED: Costco to require face masks for customers at all stores

WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner will have more information about Gaston County's plan to reopen Wednesday at 5 p.m.You can get his full report at 5 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte and the WCNC app.