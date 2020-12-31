Gaston County to start vaccinating the elderly population next week

The clinics will offer vaccinations to any Gaston County resident 75 years or older beginning on Friday, Jan. 8 at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County's Public Health announced Thursday that they are preparing vaccination clinics for the county’s elderly population and others who qualify for early vaccines.

In line with the revised groupings passed down by NCDHHS, the clinics will offer vaccinations to any Gaston County resident 75 years or older beginning on Friday, Jan. 8 at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

In addition to those 75 and older – classified as being in 1B, Group 1 according to the state categorization – those individuals who are part of the 1A grouping who did not already get vaccinated are welcome to attend Friday’s clinic. 1A includes frontline health care workers and first responders who have direct contact with individuals who are potentially COVID-positive, as well as long-term care facility residents and staff.

Gaston County said they plan to continue hosting weekly vaccination clinics as doses are made available.

“We have arrived, as a community, as a state and a nation,” shared Public Health Director Steve Eaton. “The biggest game-changer in terms of a pandemic is a vaccine. Both the people giving the vaccine and receiving the vaccine are part of history here in Gaston County.”

Even with the rollout of the vaccine to the initial groups, Eaton warned that Gaston County is seeing its highest levels of hospitalizations and percent positivity rate since the pandemic began. He urged residents to double down on mask-wearing and avoid gatherings with members outside of your own household.

“While we are thrilled to have vaccinations on hand and be providing them to our community, it will take some time to vaccinate enough people to see the full impact. We have to continue doing our part to prevent the spread.”