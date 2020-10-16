Vendor at Gastonia Farmer's Market positive for COVID-19

The Farmer's Market and Gaston DHHS are encouraging anyone who visited the market on October 10 or October to get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gastonia Farmer's Market will be closed until October 24 after a vendor working at the market tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Friday.

According to a post on the Gastonia Farmers Market Facebook page, the vendor worked at the market on Saturday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 13. Any person who went to the farmers market on either day is encouraged to get a COVID-19 test if needed and monitor any symptoms they are experiencing.

The Gastonia Farmer's Market and Gaston DHHS are working closely together to notify any potential close contacts of the vendor. The market will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning and for health officials to conduct contact tracing.

Health officials are asking folks who attended the #Gastonia Farmer's Market Tuesday & this past Saturday to monitor for #COVID19 symptoms and get tested. A vendor working there just tested positive. The market will close Sat, October 17th – Thurs, October 22nd. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/X0Z6VsTAii — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) October 16, 2020

To learn more about local COVID-19 testing, individuals can call 704-862-5303. You can also click this link to find local testing facilities.

On Thursday, state health officials announced 2,532 new cases, which continued a rise in daily cases that has been rising more quickly since the state entered Phase 3 of coronavirus reopening restrictions.