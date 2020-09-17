Gov. Cooper expected to announce that NC elementary schools can bring students back next month

WCNC Charlotte will stream this news conference live on our Facebook, Twitter and Youtube accounts. He is expected to speak at around 3 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to WRAL, children in kindergarten through fifth grade could return to in-person learning in early October, if their school system agrees to it, under a new plan Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce Thursday afternoon.

The move is an option for public school systems across North Carolina, not a mandate, according to a WRAL source familiar with the governor’s announcement.

Last night, the CMS Board of Education approved a plan to bring students back for in-person learning in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

The CMS Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the possible transition to in-person learning. Armed with the information from the CMS Metrics Advisory Committee, board members felt the push and pull from teachers, students and parents who fall on both sides of the debate.

After hours of discussion Wednesday, CMS announced the phased-in approach for Plan B. The motion passed in a 6-3 vote.

Phase 1: Pre-K would return October 12

Phase 2: K-5 would return November 2

Phase 3: 6-8 would return November 23

Phase 4: High School would return December 14

NCDHHS reported about 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. About 1 in 4 reported cases were Hispanic, most of who were younger adults.

According to the latest numbers released by NCDHHS, of the three hundred-thirty-two deaths due to Covid-19, almost all deaths were among older adults (age 60 and up.) Four deaths were adults between the ages of 20 and 29 and 43 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All except five of those deaths were adults with underlying chronic illnesses.

