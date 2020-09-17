Gov. Cooper expected to announce that NC elementary schools can bring students back next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to WRAL, children in kindergarten through fifth grade could return to in-person learning in early October, if their school system agrees to it, under a new plan Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce Thursday afternoon.
The move is an option for public school systems across North Carolina, not a mandate, according to a WRAL source familiar with the governor’s announcement.
Last night, the CMS Board of Education approved a plan to bring students back for in-person learning in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.
The CMS Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the possible transition to in-person learning. Armed with the information from the CMS Metrics Advisory Committee, board members felt the push and pull from teachers, students and parents who fall on both sides of the debate.
After hours of discussion Wednesday, CMS announced the phased-in approach for Plan B. The motion passed in a 6-3 vote.
- Phase 1: Pre-K would return October 12
- Phase 2: K-5 would return November 2
- Phase 3: 6-8 would return November 23
- Phase 4: High School would return December 14
NCDHHS reported about 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. About 1 in 4 reported cases were Hispanic, most of who were younger adults.
According to the latest numbers released by NCDHHS, of the three hundred-thirty-two deaths due to Covid-19, almost all deaths were among older adults (age 60 and up.) Four deaths were adults between the ages of 20 and 29 and 43 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All except five of those deaths were adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS:
- Cases in North Carolina: 189,576 lab-confirmed cases with 3,180
deaths. DHHS reported 1,552 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The percentage of positive results has risen slightly to 5.6% NCDHHS is reporting 894 people hospitalized.
- Cases in South Carolina: 131,428 total cases of COVID-19 with 2,694 deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 489 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and 28 additional confirmed deaths. The percentage of positive tests in South Carolina was 13.5%, and the state completed 3,635 tests Tuesday.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 27,394 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 341 related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began. According to Mecklenburg County data, an average of 5.8% of individuals tested were positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. Hospitalizations are also decreasing.