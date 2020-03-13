COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media availability Friday afternoon and declare a state of emergency throughout the state to enhance the state's response to the COVID-19 virus impact on South Carolina.

Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in the state in which there is evidence of community spread of the virus, Governor McMaster's order will also direct that schools in those counties will be closed for a period of 14 days.

Additionally, the governor's order will direct S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to consult with the state's Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.

The governor will hold a media availability with the state's public health officials today, Friday, March 13 at 5:00 PM.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC