Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in North Carolina see highest single-day jump since January

North Carolina doctors are sounding the alarm after a surge in people hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are nearly 1,600 people fighting COVID-19 in our hospitals. That number increased by 115 patients in just one day for the highest single-day jump since Jan. 5.

"The delta variant is spreading dramatically,” Dr. Charles Bregier, emergency medicine physician and medical director corporate health for Novant Health said. “Infection rates are way up. Hospitalization rates are way up."

Bregier said the delta variant is thought to be about as contagious as chickenpox.

"We have a new battle we're facing. We all need to, you know, persevere and keep our determination high,” Bregier said. “We need to get vaccinated. We need to do what we can to protect each other and that includes new masking mandates endorsed."

The latest data from Mecklenburg County shows hospitalizations trending upward, leading to concerns expressed by the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners at Wednesday night’s meeting

"If we stay on track like that, it is going to be a red-hot-minute, and we're going to be at the top of level of where we were at our very worst last winter,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman said. “We are barreling down that highway."

Bregier said previously, the average age of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 was 61. Now that a significant portion of higher-risk population groups has been vaccinated, the age for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has dropped to 45.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said hospital systems in the Charlotte area report that about 99% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.