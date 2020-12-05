Where can you get tested for COVID-19 if you don't have symptoms?

As the Carolinas begin to reopen, families are facing a tough challenge: How to get tested for coronavirus if you're asymptomatic.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper argues having enough COVID-19 tests is critical to reopening North Carolina, however, people are still struggling to get tested; especially if they're asymptomatic, and it's affecting families making important decisions.

One Gaston County family is facing that challenge, and WCNC Charlotte wants to make it clear this is a family the station knows well. It's the family of executive producer Ned Hibberd. Normally, WCNC Charlotte doesn't cover stories about its employees, but an exception was made in this case because it's a topic facing millions of families across the country: where to get tested if you're asymptomatic.

It took nearly a week for Hibberd and his three boys to get tested for COVID-19 at Kintegra Health's drive-thru site in Gastonia.

"It tickled a little bit but you just got to not sneeze. That's the challenge," Ned Hibberd said.

"It's like refresh, like they shoved a mint up your nose," Alexander said.

His boys had direct, prolonged exposure to someone who tested positive for coronavirus, but they couldn't find a testing site because none of them had symptoms. Nearly all testing sites require patients to show at least some symptoms.

"The way we handle the quarantine that you do after someone tests positive is totally hinging on whether they're positive or negative for the virus," Hibberd said. "You can't make a good decision without good information."

And there's no good information on how many people have the virus but are asymptomatic. One study in Iceland suggests it could be as much as 50%. More widespread testing is needed but supplies are limited, which means questions remain as the Carolinas start to reopen.



Kintegra Health only tests families with mild COVID-19 symptoms but they allowed the Hibberds to get tested given their prolonged, direct exposure.

The family hopes to get their test results back in about 24 hours. Until then, it was a mostly positive experience with hopefully negative results.