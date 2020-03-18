CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As concerns surrounding coronavirus intensify so do concerns for people’s jobs.

However, there are industries that are seeing sharp increases in employment as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grocery chains, some retailers, and mortgage lenders are hiring to help keep up with demand.

A Harris Teeter spokesperson told WCNC, “As we experience unprecedented levels of business, while also looking to support the people in our community who are looking for jobs right now, we have immediate positions available combined across our retail stores and distribution centers.”

Candidates may apply here, and could be placed for employment within several days of applying.

Amazon is also ramping up hiring, including in the Carolinas. The tech giant is creating 2,000 jobs in North Carolina, including more than a thousand in the Charlotte region. They’re also adding 500 jobs in South Carolina.

The company is also investing $350 million globally to increase pay by $2 per hour through April for employees who work in fulfillment centers, transportation operations, stores and those who make deliveries. Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

While the economy is facing challenges, it’s a great environment for mortgage rates and refinances.

“We are up 300% business-wise, year over year which is crazy to think about,” Movement Mortgage spokesperson Jenn Bates said.

The huge demand means Movement Mortgage is hiring people and giving them a three-week crash course in mortgages.

“No experience is required,” Bates said. “It’s a paid training. So you get paid to do this, paid to learn a brand new job, and then right afterward you have a job open for you and you can immediately start working.”

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, they have open positions for Movement University Processor, as well as Movement University - Post Closing and Movement University - Disclosures.

Each Movement University session is about 40 people. The March 30 is already full overcapacity. The next session is April. Graduates from each class are hired on as full-time employees.

