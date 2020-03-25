CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stay at home order may have some feeling helpless when it comes to offering help to our neighbors hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, a group of Charlotte’s helping leaders is making it easier to donate and make a difference. Retired Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart and his wife Natalie decided they wanted to join forces to help those in need.

“The best way for us to respond is to go to our resources… not just the financial, but our connections to people too,” Stewart says.

The couple developed a partnership with the Steve Smith Family Foundation, Elevation Outreach and Convoy of Hope with the goal of raising at least $35,000 to provide disaster relief items to all those in Charlotte struggling with the negative impacts of the coronavirus.

That includes gathering items like bottled water, diapers, medical and cleaning supplies. With more money, more supplies can be shared.

“Whatever it is to know that you’re contributing to something that’s going back into our community to help people," his wife Natalie said.

During this time of social distancing, the best part is that you can help without ever leaving your home -- simply by donating online.

“There’s no amount too small,” Stewart said.

Click here to donate to Charlotte’s COVID-19 Response.

