How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

Through a partnership with Project ACT, eligible North Carolina residents can order up to five at-home COVID-19 tests free of charge each month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly.

Project ACT

Through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation's Project ACT, eligible North Carolina residents can order up to five at-home COVID-19 tests free of charge each month. Like the federal program, the shipping is also free.

Currently, 80 North Carolina counties are fully covered by the program and 13 additional counties are partially covered.

To select eligible locations, NCDHHS said they used a county's Social Vulnerability Index and analyzed zip codes for percent uninsured, median income and distance from other testing options.

Mecklenburg County is among the counties eligible, as of August.

Each shipment contains 5 tests fulfilled by Amazon. Residents can request additional tests starting on the first of each month.

For ordering assistance, residents can also call 888-892-1162.

Websites to order free at-home COVID tests

U.S. Government: COVID.gov/tests is open to all eligible U.S. residents

COVID.gov/tests is open to all eligible U.S. residents Rockefeller Foundation: accesscovidtests.org is open to eligible residents in Maine, NewCarolina, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas, and New Mexico.

U.S. government program

The latest and third round of the U.S. government's program provides eight tests. Since the program began, households have been eligible for a total of 16 tests.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through covidtests.gov.

Assistance with the federal program is available via phone at 1-800-232-0233.

Insurance company reimbursement

In addition to ordering free tests online, free tests can also be made available through insurance companies. While some insurance companies have established pharmacies and stores for the distribution of tests to their cardholders, all health insurance companies are required to reimburse the cost of purchasing a COVID-19 test up to at least $12 per test. Check with your insurance company on their procedure for filing a claim and the receipts for reimbursement.

Community testing