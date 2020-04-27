RALEIGH, N.C. — One of three North Carolina mothers who said they started the ReOpen NC protest movement has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to WRAL in Raleigh, Audrey Whitlock wrote on Facebook she was in a two-week quarantine that ended Sunday, April 26 and was asymptomatic. It's unclear if she attended the protest that brought hundreds to the Capitol in downtown Raleigh last week since she was under quarantine.

"As an asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient (quarantine ends 4/26) another concern I have is the treatment of COVID patients as it relates to other communicable diseases. I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks," she wrote on her social media page.

"I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion," she wrote.

"It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order," she wrote.

