CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic has been the sheer number of people who want to do whatever they can to help.

One local family making "ear savers" for medical professionals working on the front lines.

Like so many others, the Klaver family has more downtime than usual and felt compelled to do something to help those risking their lives to keep us all safe and healthy.

Every little movement the 3D printer makes matters, in 2 hours’ time, the Klaver family can help 4 health care professionals have a little more comfort on the job.

“It holds the straps. So instead of the straps brushing and pulling on your ears, it pulls on the strap which is on the back of your ears like a hat,” says Justin Klaver.

He and his sister Samantha are both home from college. With their parents working from home, they all wanted to do their part.

“It feels like we're a little bit lost, a little bit listless, a little bit hopeless we don't have anything we can contribute but we now found a way that we can contribute somehow,” says Samantha Klaver.

Using Justin’s 3D printer, they've made nearly 100 "ear savers" to give for free to health care workers and have what they need to make 700 more.

“I have a friend who is working on a COVID-19 unit in Charlotte, she’s constantly wearing this personal protective equipment and it’s all day for hours and it really starts to take a toll on them,” says Samantha Klaver.

Their mom Robin is a travel agent, her business has taken a huge hit because of coronavirus.

“I went from having my best year, to nothing,” she says. “When you sit here and you're feeling helpless, you're feeling at your lowest, the best you can do is uplift yourself by trying to help others.”

A way to make this unplanned time together quality time, and help those who are working on the front lines.

To donate supplies or prepaid envelopes or find out how you can help the family, email robin@klavertravel.com

