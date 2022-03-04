'This is going to be a national problem' | Charlotte group helps propose federal bill to help COVID-19 long-haulers

The CARE for Long COVID Act is a bill that would start research to help educate patients and healthcare providers about long COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some say they are still suffering from the lasting effects after catching the virus. Now, a proposed bill could offer hope for those with long COVID to get the help they need.

U.S Senator Tim Kaine (D - Va.) himself has what's been deemd "long COVID". He recently introduced the CARE for Long COVID Act, a bill that would first set up a structure to catalog the many symptoms of long COVID, then start research to help educate patients and healthcare providers about the condition.

Megan Carmilani is a Charlotte mom and also the creator of Long COVID Families, a non-profit organization that played a part in making this bill proposal a reality.

“It’s going to I think be revolutionary for care so when people go to the doctor they’re no longer met with blank stares of I don’t know how to help you," she said.

Carmilani also shares the long COVID struggles are close to her heart, especially because as a child she says she contracted Mono twice, leaving her with a post-viral syndrome much like the aftermath of having COVID.

“This is going to be a national problem and we need to do everything we can," she said.

As part of the bill, the plan is to also offer grants to organizations that are working to offer services to long-haul COVID patients. But Carmilani says what's best for everyone is doing whatever we can to avoid getting the virus at all.

“If you get COVID, there is still a chance you could get long COVID," she emphasized.