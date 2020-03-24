CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We already know that cough, fever and a shortness of breath are the three primary symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus, but there's a new one that's starting to show up in cases around the world.

Losing your sense or smell could be an indicator of coronavirus, experts say. There's new evidence that shows some people will only experience a loss of their senses, which could be a big problem. British scientists say losing your sense of taste and smell could mean you're an asymptomatic carrier of coronavirus, and you could unknowingly pass it on to others.

In South Korea, where coronavirus testing is widespread, about 30% of patients reported a lost sense of smell was their main symptom. That's why doctors in the United States are pushing for this to be added to the list of screening tools.

Not everyone is on board just yet, though. The World Health Organization says it's still looking into the research behind patients who loss their senses and the connection to COVID-19.

Doctors say if you lose your sense of smell or taste it should return within a few weeks or days, depending on how long it takes the inflammation in your respiratory system to go down.

