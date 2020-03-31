CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe’s Home Improvement confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the Charlotte areal. One case was an associate at the Northlake store at 10275 Perimeter Pkwy, and the other was at the Ballantyne location at 5310 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

In both cases, the associates have been quarantined and are receiving care. Lowe's says the company is supporting them as they recover.

The Northlake associate last worked March 24. The Ballantyne associate last worked March 23.

"The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority," Lowe's said in a statement. "The stores remain open, and we continue to take extra steps to clean the store beyond our daily cleaning protocols. In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with either individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave."

RELATED: Habitat for Humanity partnering with Lowe's to help healthcare workers in the Carolinas

Lowe's says following CDC guidelines, several measures have been taken at stores to promote social distancing — including plexiglass shields at Charlotte-area stores for cash registers.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Lowe’s donating $10 million in essential protective products to medical professionals

Justice Department investigating lawmakers' stock trades amid coronavirus market decline

Experts: In rare cases, pink eye was an early warning sign of coronavirus

CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

Amazon fires New York warehouse worker who staged walkout