White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has coronavirus

Meadows reportedly attended a White House election night party in which many people attended.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

CNN's Kaitlin Collins reports Meadows was at an election night party Tuesday in the White House in which hundreds of people attended. Collins reported that officials said everyone would be tested before the event.

The U.S. recorded a new record of approximately 124,000 new cases of COVID-19, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. There were more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths for the fourth consecutive day.