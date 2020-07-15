x
Mask mandates: These businesses are requiring face coverings

The list of businesses and restaurants requiring customers to wear masks or face coverings is growing.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have begun to require customers to wear a mask or face covering before entering, regardless of whether or not it is required by that county, city or state.

What follows is a list of businesses that have announced that customers at all of their locations nationwide will be required to wear masks or face coverings before entering. This story will be updated as more stores make similar announcements.

NOTE: Since there is no federal mandate, some of these businesses will continue to serve customers that aren't wearing masks. 

  • ALDI (Beginning July 27)
  • Apple
  • Banana Republic (Beginning August 1)
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • CVS 
  • Gap (Beginning August 1)
  • Goodwill 
  • Home Depot 
  • Kohl's 
  • Kroger 
  • Lowe's
  • Marc's
  • McDonald's (Beginning August 1)
  • Meijer
  • Menards
  • Old Navy (Beginning August 1)
  • Panera Bread
  • Petco
  • PetSmart 
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club 
  • Starbucks
  • Target (Beginning August 1)
  • Walmart 
  • Walgreens 

