Mecklenburg County COVID-19 levels upgraded to 'medium'

The change from low to medium in the county reflects a significant increase in positive cases.

The COVID-19 community-level tool helps people decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest COVID-19 data in their community. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. The change from low to medium in the county reflects a significant increase in positive cases.

“This change to the medium level means that people with underlying conditions such as asthma, COPD, high blood pressure, and heart disease or anyone with a weakened immune system should be more cautious now,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) Director, said. “To stay safe, all individuals should consider masking, avoid large gatherings, and make sure that you are up to date on COVID vaccines, including booster doses for those who are eligible. If you do have symptoms, please get tested or take a rapid test, and consult with your health care provider about available treatment options.”

The following are CDC recommendations for people living in counties at COVID-19 medium community level:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other safety precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Everyone can take these precautions now to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated at the two Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) locations (Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte and Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte) or at a local provider, pharmacy, or community clinic or event.

Get tested if you feel ill, either in person at a provider or testing event or at home using a test kit.

If you cannot travel, request a mobile vaccination visit and order free at-home test kits delivered to your home.

If you feel ill and are at high risk of hospitalization, visit the federal Test to Treat locator to find locations that offer testing, diagnosis, and treatment in one place.

