x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Coronavirus

Miami Heat to open vaccinated-only sections for fans on April 1

Masks still will be required.
Credit: AP Photo/Joel Auerbach
A general view of the American Airlines Arena prior to the start of an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Miami.

MIAMI — Vaccinated fans will soon have their own sections at Miami Heat games.

The Heat announced plans Tuesday to open two sections in their lower bowl only for fully vaccinated fans starting with an April 1 game against Golden State. 

They are the first NBA team to reveal such a plan, though other clubs are working on similar measures. 

Masks will still be required, even for the vaccinated fans, but social distancing rules will be slightly relaxed in those areas.

RELATED: A snapshot of COVID-19 in Florida as the pandemic enters year 2

RELATED: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter