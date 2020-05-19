North Carolina health leader hopeful state will enter Phase 2 on Friday

"We're going to keep watching our numbers. Right now we see them largely stable."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With case count and trends for COVID-19 largely stable across North Carolina, Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary , says she is hopeful the state can enter Phase 2 of easing restrictions.

"We're going to keep watching our numbers," Dr. Cohen said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "Right now we see them largely stable. They're not perfect, but they are largely stable in terms of our ability to respond to this virus."

As of Tuesday morning there were a total of 19,445 total lab confirmed cases with 682 deaths. The state reported 422 new cases Tuesday, down from 511 new cases on Monday.

There was a slight increase in hospitalizations Tuesday at 585.

"I want to see what tomorrow, the rest of the week bring us in terms of that number. But when I look overall, we’ve largely been stable. We’ve been in the 500s generally," Cohen said.