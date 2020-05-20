'One day at a time' | Woman worried after sister's retirement home has COVID-19 outbreak

"We're using to doing long-distance living. This is a whole new ballgame," said Elaine Link, whose sister's retirement home had two confirmed cases of coroanvirus.

NEWTON, N.C. — A local family is facing the conflict of making sacrifices for safety after their loved one's retirement community became the site of COVID-19 outbreak.

Elaine Link praises the staff at Abernethy Laurels in Newton but she's worried about her sister's safety after a staff member and resident at the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

Link's family says the best prescription for a pandemic is patience, especially for her sister, Myra Warren, who lives at Abernethy Laurels.

"Her patience level is just so much better than I anticipated," Link said. "She's taking one day at a time."

Catawba County Public Health announced Monday that two people tested positive for COVID-19. Her sister is safe, but day-to-day life is different.

"We're using to doing long-distance living. This is a whole new ballgame," Link said.

For starters, everyone stays in their rooms, which she understands is necessary to protect people. The staff is allowing residents to stay at their doorways and do group activities with instructors in the hall. Things like bingo, and chair exercises.



But Elaine says her sister still can't talk and touch her friends, something the former teacher and pastor's wife cherishes.



"It's been very difficult to go from being a very active, social person to basically you're right by yourself," she said.

No one from the outside can visit, but Elaine will soon be able to see Myra. She says they'll have to "tenderly" take care of her environment, which will be a series of doctor's offices, as Myra has medical appointments she must go to in person. She's been putting off those dates as long as she can.

The reason why is the same reason Elaine's trying to think "just one day at a time."

"I'm not thinking about that. I'm not thinking about that. I'm not thinking about yet," Elaine said. "I'll get there the day I have to go through it."

The "that" is the day Myra returns. She has to be isolated for 14 days. It's the price of ensuring safety.

"It's been really difficult but we take one day at a time and we do what we have to do to take care of things," Elaine said.