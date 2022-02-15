No, the common cold cannot cause a positive COVID-19 test

Experts say PCR tests specifically identify the RNA sequences that comprise the genetic material of the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The common cold and COVID-19 can cause similar symptoms, including congestion, headache and chills. With that in mind, we got this question from a viewer, who asked is it true that the common cold can cause a positive COVID-19 test result?

THE QUESTION:

Can the common cold cause a positive COVID-19 test result?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Though the cold and COVID-19 can produce similar symptoms, the Mayo Clinic said the difference is COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while the common cold is most often caused by rhinoviruses.

The COVID-19 tests are very specific and are sensitive to COVID-19 itself. According to the CDC, PCR tests and at-home tests will both tell you if you are infected with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

The PCR tests specifically identify the RNA sequences that comprise the genetic material of the virus. At-home tests, also known as rapid or antigen tests, are designed to detect proteins from the specific virus that causes COVID-19.

BionexNow produces at-home COVID-19 tests. The box specifically states it's authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARAS-CoV-2, not for any other virus or pathogens.

So we can verify that no, the common cold can not cause a positive COVID-19 test result.

