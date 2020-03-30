RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor said that the first coronavirus-related unemployment payments will be paid starting next week as the state is flooded with tens of thousands of claims.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Sunday saying that the state has received approximately 270,000 claims in the past two weeks, most of them related to COVID-19 as businesses close or scale back.

“Thousands of workers have lost jobs, but their bills don’t stop. My administration is working overtime to get unemployment checks out now. We’ll keep pushing every day for more state and federal help to save our workers and their families,” said Governor Cooper.

The state reported bout 22,000 claims on Saturday alone. By comparison, the state received about 7,500 claims in the first two weeks of March.

Workers applying for benefits must complete their weekly certifications in order to receive unemployment insurance payments. The weekly certification is a series of ‘yes or no’ questions that helps determine a person’s eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits each week. If a person does not complete a weekly certification, they will not receive a payment for that week.

The weekly certification must be completed through the individual’s online account at des.nc.gov.

