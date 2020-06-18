There are 857 hospitalizations, which are the most during the pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials are holding a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing in Raleigh. They are expected to take questions about the usage of masks, which have recently become mandatory in cities such as Boone.

"We do not want to go backwards," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday when asked if the state may reimpose a "Stay at Home" order. "We can, together, slow the spread of the virus while at the same time boosting our economy."

The governor said they monitor data to decide how to proceed with the reopening phases.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he could not rule out reimposing the 'stay home' order if hospitals become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Officials are encouraging - but not mandating - the public wears face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Cooper said you have to be "careful" and be "specific" when making a law such as a facemask requirement.

During the briefing, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the head of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, demonstrated the proper way to wear a mask.

There have been 48,188 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina with 1,175 deaths. NC DHHS reported 1,333 new cases Thursday, which is an increase from Wednesday's 1,002 new cases. There are 857 hospitalizations, which are the most during the pandemic, slightly up from Thursday's 846. The state also reported 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,175.

