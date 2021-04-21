Cooper to update NC COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations see slight increase

Gov. Roy Cooper will update North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics and vaccine rollout Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of his COVID-19 task force will update the state's vaccine rollout and metrics Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper's update will come as North Carolina is starting to see a slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,170 people were being treated for the virus in hospitals statewide. That number is up nearly 100 patients in two days.

Daily case counts continue to be stable with another slight decrease Tuesday.

As for vaccinations, DHHS reports 46.9% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over one-third, 35.1%, of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's unclear if Cooper will address the state's mask mandate, which remains in effect for public areas. Several other states, including South Carolina, have dropped statewide mandates in the past few weeks.

In Mecklenburg County, the supply of vaccines has outpaced demand for the shot. As a result, the county said it will close the Bojangles Coliseum vaccination clinic at the end of May. Earlier this week, Novant Health and Mecklenburg County announced they will accept walk-up patients at all clinics.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said there are some concerns about young adults lacking urgency to get the vaccine.

"It's not always hesitancy as much as it is a lack of urgency," Harris said. "In the beginning, we had a lack of vaccines and the people that needed the vaccine really wanted the vaccine, so we had that sense of urgency. Now it's not so much, especially when looking at our younger population."