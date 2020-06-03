RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials said on Friday that a second North Carolina person, unrelated to the first case, had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The test, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, was presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

Officials said the person is doing well and is in isolation at home.



The patient is a man from Chatham County, who traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak.

He reported having two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy. His fever resolved and symptoms were improving, and he flew back to the United States the following day.

Health officials said this case is unrelated to the first confirmed case in the state. There have been zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Charlotte area as of Friday.

