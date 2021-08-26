NC teacher not allowed in class after refusing to wear mask

Aurora Preston said Johnston County schools are "overstepping their bounds" by requiring students and teachers wear masks.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A Johnston County teacher could lose her job after refusing to wear a mask at school.

Aurora Preston was to start her sixth year of teaching English at South Johnston High School but she's not in the classroom after telling her principal last week that she had no plans to wear a mask.

The Johnston County school board voted Aug. 10 to mandate masks in all schools as a way to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"I feel like they're overstepping their bounds in trying to dictate things that really have nothing to do with education," Preston said Tuesday.

Preston also isn't vaccinated against the virus and said she has no plans to get any shots. Her Facebook page features her picture with the statements: "I trust my immune system. My body, my choice. Freedom to choose."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts