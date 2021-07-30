x
Publix will require workers to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status

The supermarket said the new rule will go into effect Aug. 2.
Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
This is a Publix market in Bradenton, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Citing the latest recommendations on face masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Publix is requiring its employees, regardless if they are vaccinated or not, to wear face coverings inside all its stores.

The supermarket said the new rule would go into effect Aug. 2.

No mention of new face mask guidelines for customers was made in the announcement. However, Publix is asking shoppers to remain physically distanced while inside the store. 

The grocery chain originally made masks optional for fully-vaccinated people back in May. 

