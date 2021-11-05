Queens University to require students, faculty get booster shot

The university's leadership team is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for all students, faculty, and staff by Feb. 15 or as soon as they are eligible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte is planning to require all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot, according to the Queens University Senior Leadership Team.

The university's Senior Leadership Team said the decision was made in an effort to maintain in-person experiences in the coming year.

All students, faculty and staff of the university are now required to get a COVID-19 booster shot by Feb. 15 or as soon as they are eligible for a booster shot -- meaning six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

University leadership said many students, faculty and staff have already gotten booster shots, but in line with the new policy, will be asked to submit updated vaccine cards.

"Again, many thanks for your partnership in our collective health and well-being," the email reads. "You all truly embody our mobo – not to be served but to serve."

It comes as concerns rise about the omicron variant of COVID-19.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper held a COVID-19 news briefing Monday, urging people to get vaccinated and to get tested.

"Despite these serious concerns, we are in a much stronger position this holiday season compared to last year for one main reason: the remarkable COVID-19 vaccines that are saving lives every day," Cooper said.

We know what works. Vaccines, boosters, testing and masks when needed. With every dose, we get closer to turning the tide of sickness and death brought on by this pandemic. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 20, 2021