North Carolina surpasses 1 million vaccinations; Cooper to update COVID-19 response

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina COVID-19 task force will update the state's coronavirus numbers and vaccine distribution as cases continue to drop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and members of his COVID-19 task force will update North Carolina's vaccine rollout and distribution plan as health care providers across the state deal with a shortage of supplies.

Cooper is also expected to be asked about teachers being moved up the list for vaccinations as more districts across North Carolina resume in-person learning. A group of teachers and parents in Cabarrus County are calling for more protection of students and staff before the district resumes "Plan A" learning later this month, which is four days of in-person classes and one day of virtual learning.

According to data provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, over 99% of available vaccine first doses have been administered statewide. however, the state has administered just 41% of second doses. The numbers are even worse at long-term care facilities, where just 10% of second doses have been given to patients.

Last weekend, NC surpassed the 1 million mark for COVID-19 vaccines in arms!



I'm so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot.⁰

Read more here: https://t.co/3BPVhhjZfz — Mandy Cohen (@SecMandyCohen) February 2, 2021

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for DHHS, said the state has surpassed 1 million vaccinations. In a statement, Cohen thanked the front-line workers who have put in countless hours to vaccinate patients.

“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said Cohen.

Michelle Riese, a member of the state’s vaccine advisory committee, said one reason it takes time to administer the second dose is that allocations were based on a facilities’ capacity, not the actual number of people who live there.

“If a facility has room for 100 people to live there and there’s only 80 there right now, they still got an allocation based on the 100 people instead of the 80 people,” Ries said.

As for statewide metrics, North Carolina's numbers continue to move in the right direction. DHHS reported 3,776 new cases Monday. That's significantly lower than North Carolina's single-day peak of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. Hospitalizations also trend downward after the post-holiday spike. As of Monday afternoon, 2,781 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.