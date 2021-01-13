SC public health hiring hundreds to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Available positions include nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other key personnel across the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced immediate openings of critical positions to support the state’s robust COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other core public health and environmental services.

Available positions include nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other key personnel across the state.

“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health. “We’re calling on all those who are qualified, willing and able to apply. Your state urgently needs you. Seriously consider becoming a DHEC employee who makes a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians each day.”

South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning.



DHEC said they are hoping to hire at least 150 staff who will assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics. As the vaccine rollout quickly progresses in South Carolina, DHEC will need additional staff and that is why the agency is asking for assistance now.

“Under normal circumstances, it can take several months to hire someone in South Carolina state government,” said Marcus Robinson, DHEC Chief Human Resources Officer. “However, these are extraordinary times and we have worked with state and DHEC Human Resources to streamline our hiring process. We expect to hire an individual within days or weeks rather than months.”

Of the 150 positions available:

some are full-time, part-time, and hourly

pay varies by the job; Currently seeking to fill positions ranging from $13 to $45/hr.

many are statewide and some are county- or region-specific

some offer greater flexibility than others (e.g., hours, location, etc.).

