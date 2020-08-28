Some private clubs asked to close down amid the pandemic leaving owners confused

Friday afternoon, ABC, CMPD and ALE had a meeting to clear up confusion over Mecklenburg County alcohol restrictions.

Confusion over coronavirus restrictions have left some local businesses asking where's the money? Some private bars and clubs have been told to shut down under Phase 2 of Governor Coopers plan to reopen the state.

Some local business owners say they're following all the guidelines to protect customers and they don't understand why they're not allowed to open even though others can.

Friday afternoon, ABC, CMPD and ALE had a meeting to clear up confusion over Mecklenburg County alcohol restrictions.

For example, Idlewild in NoDa has put new safety measures in place.

"Limited seating, limited hours," owner of Idlewild, Vincent Chirico said. " "We're doing everything that say a restaurant would be doing."

But just last week, the business was told to shut down, despite an having a kitchen.

"What is going on that's ridiculous," Chirico said.

Idlewild is considered a private club, classified as one for liquor license purposes.

Chirico says that's why he was told to shut his doors, even though he's been open for months.

"We haven't gotten a straight answer, that leads me to believe nobody knows exactly what's going on," Chirico said.

Idlewild was just one of several private clubs told to close.

VBGB Beer Hall and Garden taking to Facebook saying, "No paper explanations, just a walk through the door from an officer saying shut your doors."

Business owners say they've been left in the dark.

"Give me a definitive answer give me a timeline, give me a good reason why," Chirico said.

After Friday's meeting with local and state enforcement agencies, they would not comment on private clubs being asked to close, but say safety is a top priority.

"We want our businesses open lets be clear about that the objective isn't to shut down anyone's business," ABC CEO Paul Stroup said.

"The establishments that are causing the most problems, or the most questions about-- talk about those in particular and come up and make sure all of us are on the same sheet of music on how were going to enforce the order on those establishments," Kevin stone director of law enforcement meck abc said.