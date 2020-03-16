COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control has reported the state's first COVID-19 related death.

Health officials say the patient was an elderly person from Lexington County and lived at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”

So far, there are 28 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina. There are 33 in North Carolina, including four in Mecklenburg County.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” said Dr. Traxler. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

