CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With all public schools in North Carolina and South Carolina closed for at least the next two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, millions of children will be impacted when it comes to having enough food to eat at home.

To help ease some parents' concerns, districts in the Charlotte area will be offering meals to students during the closings.

Kannapolis City Schools

KCS has established "Grab and Go" lunches for students during the mandated closure of schools. Beginning Monday, any student can get free breakfast and lunch at one of five distribution sites or via meal delivery service. If you are unable to access either of these, call the KCS helpline at 704-92-2222.

A.L. Brown High School

Fred L. Wilson Elementary

Jackson Park Elementary School

McKnight Head Start

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

Mobile meal delivery will be provided from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. for students who can't get to the meal distribution sites. Free lunches and bagged breakfasts will be delivered to the following locations:

450 Cabarrus Arms Drive (Cabarrus Arms Apartments)

620 Atlantic Street (West Green Apartments)

703 Buick Avenue (Calvary Baptist Church)

905 Sears Street

Kidd Street and Canyon Lane

Kimball Street and Cove Road

Leisure Park Circle

Sandy Court and Ridge Way Drive

Superior Avenue and Fowler Street

Wren Street and Independence Square

Rock Hill Shools

The district will offer free "grab and go" breakfast and lunches at five locations to all students. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are available to all children 18 or younger. To pick up a meal, families are encouraged to visit the location closest to them. Children must be present with a parent or guardian to receive a free meal.

Belleview Elementary, 501 Belleview Road

Finley Road Elementary, 1089 Finley Road

Richmond Drive Elementary, 1162 Richmond Drive

Rosewood Elementary, 2240 Rosewood Drive

Oakdale Elementary, 1129 Oakdale Road

York School District 1

York Schools will have a drive-thru meal pickup for students. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. all families with students in York School District 1 can go to York High School and pick up a school lunch for each student. This will continue through the mandatory closure. Pickup will be available off Lincoln Road and signs will be posted on campus to direct parents where to go.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the district will start delivering meals to students via bus routes. More information will be provided to parents later this week.

Chesterfield County School District

Beginning Monday through Wednesday, all schools will prepare a light breakfast and bag lunch for pickup. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. On Thursday, March 19, meals will be available from a selected area school. More information will be provided to parents this week.