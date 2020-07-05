SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina is hitting the gas pedal on statewide testing, honing in on testing everyone inside nursing homes as well as increasing focus on other at-risk communities.

The nursing home initiative is set to test 40,000 residents and staff members across 194 facilities statewide.

For Lisa Grant, whose mother lives in one of those South Carolina nursing homes, the news is welcome.

"It is a huge undertaking, but I have faith that they're going to be able to do that and it's awesome," said Grant.

Grant, who recently moved to Washington D.C., says it's been difficult to be far away from her mother, also knowing that nursing homes have been hard-hit by the coronavirus.

"It's frightening to be in a situation where you can't do anything but just wait and see," Grant said.

According to South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control, the mass testing will start Monday, with the first phase covering 15,000 people at 74 facilities. The full span of testing is expected to take until the end of the month.

Gov. Henry McMaster says the federal government will fund this testing effort.

"When the virus hit, the virus was chasing us, but now we're turning the tables and now we're chasing the virus," McMaster said.

Health officials say the focus on nursing homes is essential, based on the state's coronavirus trends.

"While protection measures have been put in place, including the governor's executive order on March 13 to stop public visitation, the number of infections of staff and residents at long-term facilities continues to grow," said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's Director of Public Health.

According to the latest DHEC numbers, South Carolina has 77 long-term care facilities with outbreaks, with 851 total COVID-19 cases in residents and staff.

The virus has killed 84 residents or staff members at these facilities, which is more than a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.

South Carolina also plans to ramp up testing for other vulnerable groups and communities, like hard-hit rural areas and minorities. Health officials say rural communities make up nine of the top ten infection rates per capita in the state.

While African-Americans comprise 27% of the state's population, the group makes up 44% of the state's coronavirus cases and 46% of its coronavirus-related deaths, officials say.

The state's goal is to test 110,000 people, or 2% of the state's population, this month and next. Pop-up testing sites and mobile sites will help meet that goal, Dr. Duwve says.

Grant says her mom's home has been aggressive in screening for symptoms, but now she feels an added layer of security.

"You can test their temperature," Grant said. "You can see if they have a fever, but if they're asymptomatic, there's no way you can know if they're going to transmit that virus to someone who's very vulnerable, which is someone like my mom."

