Southwest Airlines mandates COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Delta remains the only major carrier without a mandate in place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Southwest Airlines has joined other major carriers in mandating its 54,000 employees to get vaccinated.

The airline made the announcement Monday following what it said was "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan."

Biden's plan requires that companies with more than 100 employees have vaccine mandates or weekly testing.

United was the first major airline to announce a vaccine mandate for all its employees in late September.

And both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced similar vaccine mandates days ago.

That leaves just Delta as the only major airline that is letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel.

But even as these mandates occur, there are concerns that it could cause issues as some unvaccinated employees, like pilots, who deny the shot.

"There are going to be some unintended consequences, and we won't know those until we're staring them in the face," Robert Mann, a former Airline Executive who is now an airline analyzer, told our sister station WFAA.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts