StarMed starts rollout of 4th COVID shot to eligible patients

The FDA approved a second booster shot for anyone 50 years or older and those 12 years or older who are immunocompromised. But which one should you get?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Days after a fourth COVID-19 shot for select groups got FDA approval, StarMed officially started giving out second booster shots.

Thursday was the official first day StarMed workers were giving out the fourth shot to those eligible, according to Dr. Arin Piramzadian. He's StarMed's chief medical officer.

"Boosting definitely works," Piramzadian said, adding that the fourth shot is safe. "It's going to keep people out of the hospital."

The FDA approved a fourth COVID-19 Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for anyone 50 years or older, or anyone 12 years old or older who is immunocompromised.

Those who get the second booster must wait at least four months since their last vaccine.

"Anything to protect myself," Mary Anne Guy, who lives in Charlotte, said. "I haven't had COVID yet."

Guy, who is older than 50 and eligible for a fourth dose, said she signed up to get her second booster on Monday through StarMed.

"Absolutely! I mean, it's a shot -- I mean, they're not taking my arm off," she said as she laughed.

She knows the protection vaccines can give people and is excited to get another dose to keep her protected.

"You want to get that shot now because it takes it two weeks for the antibodies to build up," Piramzadian said.

Time is critical with a new variant out there and more to come, he said.

But which shot should you take, especially based on the shots you've already received?

"Whatever you get is perfectly fine," Piramzadian said. "The reason we want you to mix and match -- it gives you a wider variation of protection."

However, only 50% of North Carolinians have received their first booster shot, according to the state's health department.

What's the reason for a second booster already?

Piramzadian said it's two-fold. Another dose is needed for the most vulnerable groups in order to protect them against new upcoming variants, and because vaccines ware off over time, he said.

"Unfortunately, those (prior vaccine doses) aren't lasting more than that four- or five-month period, so we do need to get the booster just to get those antibodies back to where they need to be."

Guy said it's a no-brainer and will give her the peace of mind to continue seeing family and traveling the world again.

"I want to go back out into the world," she said. "I want to live my life. I want my grandkids to be able to live their lives and for us to get together for Christmas and Thanksgiving -- and if this is the way to do it, then this is our obligation to do it."

If you want to make an appointment to get a fourth shot with StarMed, you can visit their website to do so. StarMed will allow walk-ups with your vaccine card, so an appointment is not required.